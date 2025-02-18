Injury blow hits New Zealand ahead of Champions Trophy clash vs Pakistan, 30-year-old called up as replacement The injury concerns keep rising for one team or the other ahead of the Champions Trophy and it is the second one for New Zealand, who have been in terrific form leading up to the 50-over ICC event. Lockie Ferguson was the latest one added to the list, which overall has increased to 10 now.

New Zealand were dealt body blow as pace spearhead Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a foot injury. An NZC release stated that Ferguson experienced pain after bowling a short three-over spell during New Zealand's informal warm-up fixture against Pakistan Shaheens. Later, after a medical assessment, it was ascertained that Ferguson might not be fit enough to play through the tournament and hence was ruled out.

“We’re really disappointed for Lockie,” said New Zealand head coach Gary Stead in a statement. “Lockie is a key part of the bowling group and brings a lot of major tournament experience and we know how much he was looking forward to representing New Zealand at another major event.

Ferguson was replaced by fellow tall quick Kyle Jamieson, who has been tracking well since his return to competitive cricket. Jamieson did well for the Canterbury Kings in the Super Smash, taking second-highest 14 wickets in the tournament and played a key role in the team reaching the final of the competition. Looking at his international experience and ability to bowl at pace, Stead mentioned that he was the best option.

“Kyle brings plenty of pace and extra bounce which will suit the conditions here in Pakistan. He’s shown since returning in the Super Smash how effective he can be in the shorter forms of the game, and he’s bowled with real pace and energy which is what you’re looking for from a pace bowler, especially at a pinnacle event," Stead added.

New Zealand squad for Champions Trophy: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young