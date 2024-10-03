India vs New Zealand live streaming: When and where to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 game in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI AND GETTY India vs New Zealand Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live

India and New Zealand will begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a mega encounter in Dubai on Friday, October 4. Both teams will target a positive start to their bid for a maiden T20 World Cup title as they face tough challenges in Group A.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue registered two impressive wins against West Indies and South Africa in their warm-up games but the White Ferns will enter this game as favourites having registered four wins in the last five T20I meetings.

The Kiwis enter this fixture with a poor run form as they were thrashed by England 0-5 and by Australia 0-3 in their last two bilateral T20I series. Sophie Devine's team boast an impressive record against India but need to produced their best to overcome in-form Indian side.

IND-W vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming and telecast

When is the India women vs New Zealand women's game scheduled?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is starting on Thursday, October 3 and India women vs New Zealand women game will be played on Friday, October 4.

At what time does the India women vs New Zealand women's game begin?

The India women vs New Zealand women game will begin at 07:30 PM IST (06:00 PM Local Time).

India women vs New Zealand women's venue

The India women vs New Zealand women game will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where can you watch the India women vs New Zealand women live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the India women vs New Zealand women World Cup game on on Star Sports 2 HD TV channel.

Where can you watch the India women vs New Zealand women game online in India?

The India women vs New Zealand women game is available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website for India-based users.

IND-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Squads

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze (wk), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Melie Kerr (vc), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.