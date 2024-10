Smriti Mandhana stepped in to lead the team and won the toss as India batted first in the opening game.

Tejal Hasabnis and Saima Thakor received their first ODI caps and both made an immediate impact on their debuts.

Hasabnis top-scored with 42 runs off 64 balls and Deepti Sharma scored 41 runs off 51 balls as India were bowled out to 227 total in 44.3 overs. Amelia Kerr picked four wickets and her elder sister Jess Kerr bagged three for the visiting side.

While chasing a low-score target, the White Ferns struggled for meaningful partnerships and were stumbled 168 in 40.4 overs. Brooke Halliday top-scored with 39 runs and injured Kerr, batting at the no.9 position, scored an unbeaten 25 runs.

Radha Yadav picked three wickets for 35 while the debutant Thakor claimed two as India won the game by 59 runs.