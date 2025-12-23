Indonesia's Gede Priandana creates history, becomes first ever player to pick five wickets in over in T20Is Indonesia fast bowler Gede Priandana picked up five wickets in an over against Cambodia in the first of the eight-match T20I series. Thanks to his stunning over, Indonesia won the opening game of the series by 60 runs, defending 167 runs.

Bali:

Indonesia's Gede Priandana created history today in the first T20I against Cambodia as he became the first bowler ever to pick up five wickets in an over in the shortest format of the game. The 28-year-old is the first ever player, men or women, to achieve the massive feat in T20Is.

Interestingly, Priandana picked up five wickets in his first over of the match. The game was in the balance when he was introduced into the attack with Cambodia needing 62 runs off the last five overs with five wickets in hand. But Priandana shattered their hopes, accounting for a hat-trick off the three balls, dismissing Shah Abrar Hussain, Nirmaljit Singh and Chanthoeun Rathanak.

A dot ball followed and then the fast bowler got rid of Mongdara Sok. Priandana then delivered a wide before sending Pel Vennak to finish off the match as Cambodia got bowled out for just 107 runs and lost the match by a huge margin of 60 runs.

Priandana had earlier opened the innings with the bat as well, scoring six runs off 11 deliveries. However, it was his opening partner Dharma Kesuma who stole the show, smashing 110 runs off just 68 deliveries with eight fours and six sixes.

2 bowlers have picked five wickets in an over in T20 cricket

When it comes to T20 cricket, Gede Priandana is the third bowler to pick up five wickets in a single over. Al-Amin Hossain and Abhimanyu Mithun are the two other bowlers to have achieved the feat before. Hossain did so for UCB-BCB XI in the Victory Day T20 Cup in 2013-14 in the game against Abahani Limited, while Mithun created history for Karnataka against Haryana in the semi-final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20.

As far as international cricket is concerned, there have been 14 instances of a bowler picking up four wickets in an over, but for the first time, any bowler accounted for five scalps.