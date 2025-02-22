Advertisement
  4. India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters live cricket score: Rayudu, Tendulkar departs

India Masters will take on Sri Lanka Masters in the opening game of International Masters League 2025. Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Kumar Sangakkara among others are back to play the marquee tournament for retired cricketers.

The 2025 edition of the International Masters League will begin on February 22 with India Masters taking on Sri Lanka Masters at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Kumar Sangakkara, Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan among others will feature in the opening game of the tournament. 

International Masters League squads

India Masters

Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar

Sri Lanka Masters 

Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Ashan Priyanjan, Chaturanga de Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kumar Sangakkara (c & wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal

  • 7:59 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the fourth over

    India are 26/2 after four overs.

  • 7:57 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sri Lanka reviews

    Sri Lanka reviewed the decision after a strong LBW against Stuart Binny. However, it was missing the leg stump. He survived.

  • 7:54 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    GONEEE! Sachin Tendulkar departs

    Sachin Tendulkar is out after scoring 10 runs off eight balls. Lakmal picked up the prized wicket. India are 26/2

  • 7:52 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    0,4,0,1,1,1

    Three quick singles to end the over. Tendulkar could have been out in the fifth ball while taking a single. India are 25/1 after three overs.

  • 7:48 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the second over

    India are 18/1 after two overs.

  • 7:47 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Gurkeerat Mann at three

    Gurkeerat Mann joined Sachin Tendulkar after Rayudu's dismissal.

  • 7:45 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Ambati Rayudu departs

    Suranga Lakmal gave the first blow. After a boundary, Rayudu wanted to clear the infield again but went straight to the fielder. He departed after scoring five runs. India are 16/1 after 1.3 overs.

  • 7:40 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    End of the first over

    Terrific start from India Masters. They posted 12/0 in the first over. Slightly expensive from Udana.

  • 7:39 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Back-to-back boundaries

    Sachin Tendulkar hits the first boundary of the tournament. Typical cover drive from the Master Blaster, followed by another one on the leg side. 

  • 7:34 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for live action

    Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar open the innings alongside Ambati Rayudu. Isuru Udana has been handed the new ball. Live action begins at DY Patil Sports Academy. 

  • 7:28 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    National Anthems

    Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara led their respective teams to the ground. Time for the national anthems, starting with Sri Lanka's, followed by India's 'Jana Gana Mana'.

  • 7:20 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Opening ceremony!

    Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar announced the tournament open. All six captains marked the occasion as a special bell was rung to kickstart. 

  • 7:18 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India Playing XI:

    Sachin Tendulkar(c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu(w), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni

  • 7:17 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Sri Lanka playing XI:

    Kumar Sangakkara(w/c), Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan, Chaturanga de Silva, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Seekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep

  • 7:04 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Toss time!

    Sri Lanka Masters won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 7:01 PM (IST)Feb 22, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    International Masters League begin!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between India Masters and Sri Lanka Masters at DY Patil Sports Academy. Stay tuned for all the match updates.

