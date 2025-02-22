India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters live cricket score: Rayudu, Tendulkar departs

India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters live cricket score: Rayudu, Tendulkar departsThe 2025 edition of the International Masters League will begin on February 22 with India Masters taking on Sri Lanka Masters at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Kumar Sangakkara, Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan among others will feature in the opening game of the tournament.
International Masters League squads
India Masters
Ambati Rayudu, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar
Sri Lanka Masters
Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Upul Tharanga, Ashan Priyanjan, Chaturanga de Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilruwan Perera, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kumar Sangakkara (c & wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana (wk), Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal