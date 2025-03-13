Live INDM vs AUSM International Masters League T20 Live Score: Sachin, Watson battle it out in semi-final
India Masters take on Australia Masters in the first semi-final of the ongoing International Masters League. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side suffered a humiliating defeat in the group stage and will hope to get the job done this time around to qualify for the final.
Published: , Updated:
Live updates :INDM vs AUSM International Masters League T20 Live Score: Sachin, Watson battle it out in semi-final
Auto Refresh
Refresh
-
6:38 PM (IST)Mar 13, 2025
Hello!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between India Masters and Australia Masters in the first semi-final of the International Masters League 2025. Both the teams have reached the ground as the toss is only a few minutes away.
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Delhi LG approves further action against Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in corruption case
-
Pakistan PM visits Balochistan to meet train hijack survivors, praises rescue forces
-
Massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Okhla area, 24 fire tenders rushed to spot
-
Bhagyashree meets with accident while playing pickleball, undergoes surgery, gets 13 stitches
Advertisement
Advertisement