Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Indian team to play first-ever women's Test match at Lord's against England in 2026

Indian team to play first-ever women's Test match at Lord's against England in 2026

Lord's is set to host a first-ever women's Test match in 2026. The Indian women's team last played a Test in England, back in 2021 but will return to the country in 2025 for an eight-match white-ball series including five T20Is and three ODIs.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2024 18:06 IST
Indian women's team will be playing a Test match in England
Image Source : BCCI WOMEN Indian women's team will be playing a Test match in England in 2026 after five years

India will be playing a first-ever women's Test match at the Home of Cricket, Lord's in London, against England in 2026. Lord's, an iconic venue for Test matches and white-ball cricket in the capital city of England, has been a go-to place for the biggest of the matches in the country including the World Cup finals and the biggest of Tests, will finally be home to a women's Test match. India will be playing a Test match in England for the first time in five years, having last played a red-ball match there in 2021.

However, India will be returning to the UK before that in 2025 for eight white-ball matches in June-July next year against England women, including five T20Is and three ODIs.

"It has also been confirmed that India Women will return in 2026 for a one-off Test match at Lord’s – the first-ever Women’s Test to be staged at the Home of Cricket. England Women have played white-ball matches at Lord’s for the past three years, with another scheduled next year, but it will be the first time the ground has hosted a Women’s Test match," an ECB statement read.

T20I series schedule in 2025

1st T20I: 28 June - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

2nd T20I: 1 July - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
3rd T20I: 4 July - The Oval, London
4th T20I: 9 July - Old Trafford, Manchester
5th T20I: 12 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham

Related Stories
ECB, BCCI confirm India's tour of England in 2025; Headingley to host opening Test from June 20

ECB, BCCI confirm India's tour of England in 2025; Headingley to host opening Test from June 20

Minnu Mani and Priya Mishra headline India A Women's dominating day against Australia

Minnu Mani and Priya Mishra headline India A Women's dominating day against Australia

ECB announce schedule for home season, Test match vs Zimbabwe likely to clash with IPL 2025

ECB announce schedule for home season, Test match vs Zimbabwe likely to clash with IPL 2025

ODI Series schedule

1st ODI: 16 July - Utilita Bowl, Southampton
2nd ODI: 19 July - Lord’s, London
3rd ODI: 22 July - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

England women will also be in action against the West Indies women in the next home summer in 2025 playing three T20Is and as many ODIs. The two teams are drawn in different groups in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement