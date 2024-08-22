Indian team to play first-ever women's Test match at Lord's against England in 2026

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI WOMEN Indian women's team will be playing a Test match in England in 2026 after five years

India will be playing a first-ever women's Test match at the Home of Cricket, Lord's in London, against England in 2026. Lord's, an iconic venue for Test matches and white-ball cricket in the capital city of England, has been a go-to place for the biggest of the matches in the country including the World Cup finals and the biggest of Tests, will finally be home to a women's Test match. India will be playing a Test match in England for the first time in five years, having last played a red-ball match there in 2021.

However, India will be returning to the UK before that in 2025 for eight white-ball matches in June-July next year against England women, including five T20Is and three ODIs.

"It has also been confirmed that India Women will return in 2026 for a one-off Test match at Lord’s – the first-ever Women’s Test to be staged at the Home of Cricket. England Women have played white-ball matches at Lord’s for the past three years, with another scheduled next year, but it will be the first time the ground has hosted a Women’s Test match," an ECB statement read.

T20I series schedule in 2025

1st T20I: 28 June - Trent Bridge, Nottingham

2nd T20I: 1 July - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

3rd T20I: 4 July - The Oval, London

4th T20I: 9 July - Old Trafford, Manchester

5th T20I: 12 July - Edgbaston, Birmingham

ODI Series schedule

1st ODI: 16 July - Utilita Bowl, Southampton

2nd ODI: 19 July - Lord’s, London

3rd ODI: 22 July - Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

England women will also be in action against the West Indies women in the next home summer in 2025 playing three T20Is and as many ODIs. The two teams are drawn in different groups in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.