'Indian legends should advise BCCI to...': Moin Khan wants Indian cricket team to 'honour ICC commitments'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Moin Khan and VVS Laxman during India vs Pakistan cricket match in Lahore on March 24, 2004

The former Pakistani cricketer Moin Khan asked team India to travel to Pakistan for next year's ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The BCCI is yet to give any update on India's participation in the tournament as Pakistan continue to prepare to host the ICC tournament for the first time since 1996.

Questions remain over team India's potential visit to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy tournament after no confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The BCCI previously said they would only consider travelling to Pakistan if the Indian government gives clearance.

Moin, who was part of Pakistan's 1992 World Cup-winning squad, appealed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to travel to India if the latter fail to honour 'ICC commitments'. The former wicketkeeper also said that the sport will benefit if India vs Pakistan bilateral matches resume.

"India must honour ICC commitments, and if they don’t, Pakistan should also consider taking a stand by not participating in future tournaments in India,” Moin Khan told Cricket Pakistan. “In my view, Indian cricket legends should advise the BCCI to keep sports separate from politics. Fans worldwide want India and Pakistan to play, benefiting not just Pakistan but the sport as a whole.”

Asian giants last faced each other in a bilateral series in 2012-13 where the Misbah-ul-Haq-led side defeated MS Dhoni's Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series in India. However, the Indian cricket team last travelled to Pakistan in 2006 where they recorded a memorable 4-1 ODI series win under Rahul Dravid's captaincy.

The majority of Test playing nations refrained from travelling to Pakistan due to security concerns last decade. The Indian cricket team is likely to request the ICC to host their Champions Trophy matches on a neutral venue as they did for the Asia Cup 2023.