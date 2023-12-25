Indian cricket team trains hard ahead of Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli having a word with Prasidh Krishna during the practice session (left) and Jasprit Bumrah bowling in the nets (right).

The Indian cricket team trained really hard in their practice session ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion against South Africa which marks the beginning of a two-match Test series between the two teams. India's squad has been bolstered by the return of senior pros including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah among others and it adds depth to the tourists' playing XI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has uploaded a video on the social media platform 'X' which shows the players of the Test squad sweating it out in the nets to gear up for the challenge that lies ahead at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The video also displays Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer among other batters having an open net to simulate the match experience.

Watch the video from Team India's net session:

Though history is stacked up against India, the make-up of their squad and the experience it wields while playing in the South African conditions gives them a reasonable chance of rewriting India's Test record in the Rainbow Nation.

India are currently at the top of the WTC standings and have the opportunity to take a decent lead. The Rohit Sharma-led side has won one game, played out a draw and have aggregated 16 points to their kitty.

India's Test squad for the South Africa series:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran.

South Africa's Test squad:

Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

