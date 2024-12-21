Saturday, December 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India women vs West Indies women 1st ODI live telecast: When and where to watch opening match on TV, online?

India women vs West Indies women 1st ODI live telecast: When and where to watch opening match on TV, online?

India defeated West Indies in the three-match T20I series to register their first series win in the format at home since 2019. India would look to carry their form in the 50-over format now as they host the Windies for three ODIs. Here are the live-streaming details.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Dec 21, 2024 22:44 IST, Updated : Dec 21, 2024 22:44 IST
India and West Indies players.
Image Source : PTI, GETTY India and West Indies players.

India women and West Indies women are all set to lock horns against each other in a three-match ODI series from December 22 onwards. The Women in Blue defeated the Windies side in the recently-concluded T20I series by 2-1 to register their first series win in the format at home since 2019. 

Navi Mumbai hosted all the T20I games and the caravan now moves to Vadodara for the next three 50-over games. The newly-built Kotambi Stadium is gearing up to host its first-ever International match on Sunday. 

India will be hoping that their captain Harmanpreet Kaur returns to action after missing the last two T20Is due to a knee niggle. Otherwise, Smriti Mandhana would be leading the team. 

West Indies will be boosted as Deandra Dottin is set to feature in her first ODI in more than two years. All-rounder Stafanie Taylor is out of the complete tour which is a blow to the Windies side. Hayley Matthews will continue to lead the team. 

Ahead of all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the first ODI.

  • When will the India women vs West Indies women's 1st ODI take place?

The clash between the Indian women and West Indies women will be held on the 22nd of December, Sunday.

  • Where will India women vs West Indies women's 1st ODI take place?

The match between the India women and West Indies women will take place at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

  • When will India women vs West Indies women's 1st ODI start?

The match between India women and West Indies women will start at 1:30 PM (IST). The toss will be at 1:00 PM IST.

  • Where can we watch the live streaming of the India women vs West Indies women's 1st ODI on TV?

Live telecast of the match between India Women and West Indies women will be available on Sports 18 Network.

  • Where can we watch the live streaming of the India women vs West Indies women's 1st ODI online?

Live streaming of the match between India women and West Indies women will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Squads for India vs West Indies Women’s ODI series:

India Women's squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Renuka Singh Thakur

West Indies' squad:

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Rashada Williams

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement