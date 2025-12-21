IND-W vs SL-W 1st T20 Live Score: India women win toss, elect to bowl first vs Sri Lanka India women host Sri Lanka in the first T20I in Visakhapatnam. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the toss and elected to field first. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Vaishnavi Sharma has been handed her debut cap after stunning performance in the U19 T20 World Cup earlier in the year.

Visakhapatnam:

After a wait of 50 days, the Indian women’s team are back in action in international cricket. On December 21, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will host Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the five-match series at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. This will mark the start of their road to the T20 World Cup next year in England.

Notably, youngster Vaishnavi Sharma will mark her debut in the match. The 20-year-old was sensational for the national team in the U19 Women’s T20 World Cup and for which she was rewarded with the debut international cap. Meanwhile, for Indian cricketers, the series will also serve as a good preparation for the Women’s Premier League, scheduled to begin on January 9.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will hope for some sensible show after a poor outing in the ODI World Cup 2025. Captain Chamari Athapaththu, who usually leads from the front, struggled in recent times with the bat and that is one major concern for the team. However, they have a strong spin unit that can threaten the Indian side at home.