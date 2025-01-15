India Women break Men's team's record in ODIs with first-ever 400-plus total in Rajkot

Follow us on Image Source : X/ BCCI WOMEN Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal

Indian Women's team registered their first-ever 400-plus score in the third ODI against Ireland at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. On the back of stunning centuries from openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, India posted a mammoth total of 435 runs in their 50 overs, the highest-ever score in the history of Indian cricket, Men's and Women's, in ODIs.

Highest team total in ODIs in Indian cricket

Team Score Opposition Year India Women 435/5 Ireland Women 2025 India Men 418/5 West Indies Men 2011 India Men 414/7 Sri Lanka Men 2009

Indian Men's team's highest total in ODIs is 418 which they posted against the West Indies back in 2011. This was also the game where Virender Sehwag, as captain, scored a brilliant double-century. Coming back to India Women, captain Smriti Mandhana and her opening partner Pratika Rawal notched up stunning centuries. The duo added a staggering 233 runs for the first wicket even as Richa Ghosh, promoted to bat at number three, also scored 59 runs off just 42 deliveries.

Smriti scored 135 runs off just 80 deliveries with 12 fours and seven sixes while Rawal converted her maiden century into 154 off 129 balls with 20 fours and a six to her name. The onslaught that began in the first over of the innings never stopped at least until Rawal got out in the 44th over.

India crossed the 400-run mark for the first time before eventually finishing on 435 runs for the loss of five wickets in their 50 overs. India smacked 48 fours and nine sixes in their innings on their way to a record total. India's 435 is also the fourth-highest total in Women's ODIs.

Highest totals in Women's ODIs