Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India Warm-Up Matches: When and How to watch India vs Western Australia XI live streaming in India

IND vs W AUS XI, 1st Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs Western Australia XI on TV, online

Image Source : GETTY India vs Australia

Team India are all set to start their run to the T20 World Cup as they play Western Australia XI in the first unofficial T20 on Monday in Perth. The contest will serve as a set of an experiment for team India as they can test the depth of the squad. Ahead of the big tournament, here is all you need to know about India's unofficial warm-up match and how to follow live.

Here are all details about the IND vs W AUS XI, 1st Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match:

When will the IND vs W AUS XI, 1st Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match​ be played?

The IND vs W AUS XI, 1st Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match will be played on Monday, October 10th.

What is the venue for the IND vs W AUS XI, 1st Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match?

The IND vs W AUS XI, 1st Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match will be played at the WACA, Perth.

ALSO READ I T20 World Cup 2022: Big boost for NZ as Daryl Mitchell set to travel with squad, confirms Gary Stead

At what time will the IND vs W AUS XI, 1st Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match start?

The IND vs W AUS XI, 1st Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match will begin at 11:00 AM.

Where can we watch the IND vs W AUS XI, 1st Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match​?

The IND vs W AUS XI, 1st Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match will not be broadcasted in India.

Where can we live stream the IND vs W AUS XI, 1st Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match?

The IND vs W AUS XI, 1st Unofficial T20 Warm-Up match will be live streamed on the Western Australia's Youtube platform.

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India Squad

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Latest Cricket News