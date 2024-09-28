Saturday, September 28, 2024
     
  5. India vs West Indies live: When and where to watch ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up game live on TV in India?

India vs West Indies live: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian team will begin their final preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with a practice match against West Indies in Dubai on Sunday evening. The match is available for the live streaming and telecast in India.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 28, 2024 19:29 IST
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm up LIVE
Image Source : PTI Indian women's cricket team faces West Indies on September 29, 2024

The Indian women's cricket team will begin their final preparations for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with a warm-up game against West Indies on Sunday, September 29. Both teams are strong contenders for the maiden World Cup title and will look for a positive start to their campaign in the UAE.

Each team will play two warm-up matches before the tournament commence on October 3. India remain without an ICC title after the first eight editions but take on Hayley Matthews-led Caribbean side as favourites having won both previous warm-up encounters in 2018 and 2020.

India vs West Indies women live streaming and telecast

  • When is the India vs West Indies women warm-up match starting?

The India vs West Indies women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be played on Sunday, September 29.

  • At what time does the India vs West Indies women warm-up match begin?

The India vs West Indies women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will begin at 07:30 PM IST. 

  •  India vs West Indies women warm-up match venue

The India vs West Indies women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match will be played at ICC Academy Ground No.2 in Dubai

  • Where can you watch the India vs West Indies women warm-up match live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs West Indies women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match on Star Sports Network TV channels. 

  • Where can you watch the India vs West Indies women warm-up match online for free in India?

The India vs West Indies women's T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match is available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website for India-based users. 

India vs West Indies women squads

India Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Sajana Sajeevan, Yastika Bhatia (subject to fitness), Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness). 

West Indies Squad: Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc & wk), Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton. 

