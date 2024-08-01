India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live streaming and all you need to know

Thursday, August 01, 2024
     
India and Sri Lanka are set to face each other in a three-match ODI series starting on August 2. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to play ODIs for the first time since the World Cup final that India lost to Australia on November 19 last year. Here's all you need to know about the series...

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2024 12:12 IST
IND vs SL ODIs
Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI KL Rahul is set to make his comeback to Team India

India's tour of Sri Lanka will enter its second and final leg with the ODI series commencing on August 2. All three matches of the series are set to take place at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. More importantly, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are also playing this series having rested for more than a month since the T20 World Cup that India won beating South Africa in the final on June 29 in Barbados.

Rohit will also return to lead the side and will unite with the new head coach Gautam Gambhir. India have already won the T20I series, which concluded on July 30, 3-0 under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy and are the favourites to even seal the ODI series thanks to their dominating record against Sri Lanka. These set of ODIs are crucial for India with the Champions Trophy set to be played in February next year.

Meanwhile, Charith Asalanka is the new ODI captain of Sri Lanka even as Akila Dananjaya is set to make his comeback in the format. The hosts are looking ahead to the next World Cup in 2027 as they have not qualified for the Champions Trophy. Opening batter Nishan Madushka has received his maiden ODI call-up but he is probably the back-up opener with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis expected to open the innings.

IND vs SL ODI Series All you need to know

Schedule

1st ODI - August 2

2nd ODI - August 4

3rd ODI - August 7

All the matches are scheduled to be played at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo and will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Squads

India - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana

Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madhushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando

Where to watch IND vs SL Live in India on TV and online?

The three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of this series will be available on Sony LIV.

