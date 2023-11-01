India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head record in ODIs and World Cup ahead of marquee clash at Wankhede in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma (left) and Kusal Mendis (right).

After winning six games on the trot, India, now, have their eyes fixed on the Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka as the two sides are set to clash with one another at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2.

The two teams have already played 167 ODI matches against each other and the record suggests that India have been fairly dominant. The Men in Blue have won 98 games whereas the Lankan Lions have reigned supreme in 57 fixtures.

Both sides have played one tied affair and 11 matches ended in a no result. Interestingly enough, the first time the two sides met each other was during the 1979 World Cup and it was Sri Lanka that emerged victorious in the contest by 47 runs.

The recently culminated Asia Cup was the last ODI encounter between the two Asian giants and it witnessed a dominant show from the Rohit Sharma-led side as it clinched the contest with ease by 10 wickets.

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record in ODIs and 50-over World Cup

Matches Played India Won Sri Lanka Won No Result Tied 167 98 57 11 1

In the ODI World Cup, the two teams have squared off against each other on nine occasions and the record is fairly even steven. Both sides have won four games each and one didn't yield a result.

Matches Played India Won Sri Lanka Won No Result 9 4 4 1



India's World Cup squad:

Sri Lanka's World Cup squad:

Latest Cricket News