India vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch IND vs SA T20 World Cup final for free on TV and streaming

Image Source : GETTY India and South Africa will be up against each other in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday, June 29

After 54 matches amid a logistical nightmare, the ambitiously truncated yet biggest T20 World Cup is set to culminate in Barbados on Saturday, June 29. India and South Africa, the only two unbeaten sides in the competition are remaining now to challenge for the elusive trophy. South Africa are in their first-ever men's senior World Cup final, so it's new territory for Aiden Markram and Co, while India have been on the wrong side of the result in too many finals in the last few years and changing that will be their prerogative.

Indian fans would like the team to make one solitary change in the playing XI with Yashasvi Jaiswal coming in for Shivam Dube but it's highly unlikely that the youngster will be thrown in for his first game directly in the final. However, Shivam Dube has left a lot of it to be desired from him. He hasn't hit his straps yet and the management too is losing confidence in him and with Virat Kohli's form being also a topic of discussion, the South African bowling attack, which is coming off a high in the semi-final, will fancy its chances to do the job yet again.

When and where to watch IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Final match live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa in Bridgetown, Barbados will begin at 8 PM IST (10:30 AM local time) on Saturday, June 29 with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports' free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the IND vs SA final match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Mobile users can watch the match for free on Hotstar.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Shivam Dube, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi