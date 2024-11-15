India vs South Africa 4th T20I live streaming: When and where to watch the match on TV and online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suryakumar Yadav and Aiden Markram at toss.

The ongoing four-match T20I series between India and South Africa has reached its final destination as the two teams gear up to take on each other in the series decider at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on November 15 (Friday).

Notably, this is going to be India's final T20I game of the ongoing calendar year. They have already played 25 T20Is in 2024, winning 23 of those and conceding two. India have had a memorable year in terms of their success in the shortest format of the game.

Their unbeaten run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean was the pinnacle of their power-packed exhibition in T20Is this year. The fourth T20I will be an opportunity for the Men in Blue to finish the calendar year with a cherry on top.

India vs South Africa 4th T20I Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

When will India play South Africa in the fourth T20I of the series?

India will take on South Africa in the fourth T20I of the series on Friday (November 15) at The Wanderers in Johannesburg. The match will get underway at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs South Africa 4th T20I online?

The 4th T20I of the India vs South Africa series will be streamed live on JioCinema.

Where to watch the India vs South Africa 4th T20I on TV?

The India vs South Africa 4th T20I will be broadcast live on the Sports18 network.

South Africa T20I squad:

Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), and Tristan Stubbs.

India T20I squad for South Africa series:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.