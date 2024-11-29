India vs Prime Ministers XI: Weather threat looms large on Day 1 of clash at Manuka Oval, check report here

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A view of the Manuka Oval Ground in Canberra.

India vs Prime Ministers XI: After handing Australia a 295-run drubbing in the first Test match in Perth, India are set to lock horns against the Prime Ministers XI team of Australia to gear up for the Pink-ball Test match in Adelaide.

India went 1-0 up in the five-match series and are upbeat to face the tough challenge of the Pink-ball Test from December 6 onwards. Ahead of the second match, the Indian team will get some practice time with a two-day warm-up match against Prime Ministers XI from November 30 onwards at Manuka Oval in Canberra. However, their hopes of game time ahead of the Pink-ball Test have taken a hit due to the weather threat in Canberra.

Minor Flood watch alert in Canberra on November 30, Day 1 set to be washed out

According to Accuweather, there is a minor flood watch alert in Canberra on November 30, the first day of the warm-up fixture. The flood watch is from 1:55 PM to 7:55 PM. The match is scheduled to take place from 2:40 PM local time. Along with that, there are strong chances of precipitation too.

There are as many as 98% chances of precipitation in the morning in Canberra as heavy rains are expected in the morning. The precipitation chances go down to 25% in the afternoon before dipping further to 14% in the evening. The weather poses a threat on the opening day of the clash.

Meanwhile, Indian players hit the nets ahead of the warm-up game on Friday. In a major boost for the visitors, Shubman Gill returned to the nets and batted in the training session, which also saw rain for the majority of its duration. Gill had injured his thumb ahead of the first Test in Perth. He had missed the series opener and was reportedly likely to miss the second game too. But his return to the nets adds more confidence to the already upbeat Indian team.

Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar opened up on Gill, saying that the star batter looked comfortable at the nets. He is batting right now and our physio will evaluate him and I will know his status after that," Abhishek said on Gill.

"But from what I have seen, he is looking comfortable batting and he looks like he can bat [in a match]. He is batting in the indoor nets and we will know if he can play the practice match or not," he added.