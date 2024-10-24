India vs New Zealand Live telecast: When and where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W ODI series on TV and streaming?

Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
The Indian women's team will be up against the T20 World Cup champions New Zealand in a three-match bilateral ODI series in Ahmedabad starting Thursday, October 24. While Harmanpreet Kaur was retained as captain, India have handed maiden call-ups to a few players with next year's World Cup in mind.

Indian women's team will be up against New Zealand in the three-match ODI series in Ahmedabad starting Thursday, October 24

The three-match ODI series may seem like the White Ferns have been hard done by as they are coming off winning a T20 World Cup literally and didn't have much time to put their feet and bask in the glory, however, from the Indian perspective, anything to get over that torrid campaign in the recent-concluded tournament would work. So here we are, India up against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in three 50-over matches, probably a dress rehearsal for the Women's Cricket World Cup next year in India. 

The Indian team has added a couple of uncapped players to the side alongside pacer Saima Thakor with the likes of Richa Ghosh, Asha Sobhana and Pooja Vastrakar missing out due to exams, injury and rest, respectively. Harmanpreet Kaur has been retained as captain and probably with the home ODI World Cup on the horizon, this might be the last shout. India though have been in some good form in the ODIs, having won the three-match series against South Africa in June.

On the other hand, New Zealand were hammered 3-0 by England in their last ODI assignment. However, even if the White Ferns fail to turn up, most people won't be disappointed as they won't be in the right mind space fully to play another series having just won the T20 World Cup. But it is, what it is.

When and where to watch IND-W vs NZ-W ODI series on TV and OTT?

The three-match women's ODI series between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad will kick off on Thursday, October 24 at 1:30 PM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for October 27 and 29. The India vs New Zealand ODI series will be live broadcast on Sports18 2 channel in India. The live streaming of all three matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Lauren Down, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson

