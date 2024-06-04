India vs Ireland Live: When and where to watch T20 World Cup 2024 match for free on TV and streaming?

Wednesday, June 05, 2024
     
India will take on Ireland in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, June 5 in New York. India have had quite a long but decent build-up with their base being New York and even won the warm-up match last week against Bangladesh and would want to start on a winning note.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: June 05, 2024 15:00 IST
India and Ireland have played each other only once in the
Image Source : GETTY India and Ireland have played each other only once in the T20 World Cup, back in 2009 in Nottingham

Team India will kick off its campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India have had a rather long but effective build-up given that they have been training in the Long Island and have played their only warm-up match at the same venue. It's slowness, especially after the Sri Lanka vs South Africa game will be a factor ebven though the surface was a different than the one India played their warm-up match on.

With the matches that have happened so far, T20 World Cup has given another reminder as to no team can be taken lightly and India would keep that in their mind. Ireland are coming off beating Pakistan in a T20 and have some solid T20 players in the line-up. This is only the second time that the two teams are facing each other in T20 World Cup and for the first time in 15 years since the 2009 edition. 

When and where to watch India vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Match No 8 live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

India's first game in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland in New York will begin at 8 PM IST (10:30 AM local time) on Wednesday, June 5 with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the IND vs IRE match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match can be watched for free on Hotstar for mobile users.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young/Ben White, Josh Little

 

