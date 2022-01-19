LIVE Score India U19 vs Ireland U19, 15th Match, Group B, Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Live Streaming, India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Updates, Scorecard, Commentary, Live Blog and Highlights as India U19 take on Ireland U19 in the 15th match, Group B of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.