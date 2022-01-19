Wednesday, January 19, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
LIVE Score India U19 vs Ireland U19, 15th Match, Group B, Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Live Streaming,

India vs Ireland Live Cricket Score U19 World Cup 2022: Get the Live Cricket Scores, Latest Updates, Scorecard, Commentary, Live Blog and Highlights as India U19 take on Ireland U19 in the 15th match, Group B of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Trinidad Updated on: January 19, 2022 17:13 IST
India U19
Image Source : BCCI

The India Under-19 team will face Ireland in their second match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 in Trinidad.

LIVE Score India U19 vs Ireland U19, 15th Match, Group B, Live Cricket Score, Commentary, Live Streaming

Squads: 

India U19 Squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Garv Sangwan

Ireland U19 Squad: Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox(w), Tim Tector(c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad, Diarmuid Burke, Daniel Forkin, Luke Whelan, Reuben Wilson

