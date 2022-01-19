IND vs IRE ICC U19 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips India U19 vs Ireland U19; Playing XI

IND vs IRE ICC U19 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips India U19 vs Ireland U19; Playing XIMatch Details
India U19 vs Ireland U19, 15th Match, Group B
Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
6:30 PM
Dream 11
Joshua Cox, Yash Dhull (C), David Vincent, SK Rasheed z Nathan McGuire, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matthew Humphreys, Vicky Ostwal (VC)
Probable Playing XI
India U 19: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull©, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Angad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
Ireland U 19: David Vincent, Liam Doherty, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox(wk), Tim Tector©, Philippus le Roux, Nathan McGuire, Scott MacBeth, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad
Both team squads
Ireland U19 Squad: Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox(w), Tim Tector(c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad, Diarmuid Burke, Daniel Forkin, Luke Whelan, Reuben Wilson
India U19 Squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Garv Sangwan
ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details
In India
Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
In Pakistan
In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.
In West Indies
In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.
In Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.
In Sri Lanka
Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In Australia
In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.
In New Zealand
In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.
In the United States and Canada
In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.
In the United Kingdom
In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.
In South Africa
In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.
In MENA Countries
In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.