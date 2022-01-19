Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI File photo of India's under 19 team

IND vs IRE ICC U19 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips India U19 vs Ireland U19; Playing XI

India U19 vs Ireland U19, 15th Match, Group B

Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

6:30 PM

Dream 11

Joshua Cox, Yash Dhull (C), David Vincent, SK Rasheed z Nathan McGuire, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matthew Humphreys, Vicky Ostwal (VC)

Probable Playing XI

India U 19: Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull©, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Angad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(wk), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

Ireland U 19: David Vincent, Liam Doherty, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox(wk), Tim Tector©, Philippus le Roux, Nathan McGuire, Scott MacBeth, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad

Both team squads

Ireland U19 Squad: Liam Doherty, David Vincent, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox(w), Tim Tector(c), Philippus le Roux, Scott MacBeth, Nathan McGuire, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad, Diarmuid Burke, Daniel Forkin, Luke Whelan, Reuben Wilson

India U19 Squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana(w), Vicky Ostwal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar, Manav Parakh, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aaradhya Yadav, Vasu Vats, Garv Sangwan

ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Details

In India

Star Sports will telecast the ICC U-19 World Cup. You can watch Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, the live telecast will be available on PTV Sports. The live streaming will be available on the PTV app.

In West Indies

In the Caribbean the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches will be available on ESPN Network. The live streaming will be available on the ESPN+ app.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV, T Sports, and BTV will present the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Sri Lanka

Star Sports and Siyatha TV will provide the live telecast of the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In Australia

In Australia, Kayo TV and Foxtel Network will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, Sky Sports Network will live stream the U-19 World Cup 2022.

In the United States and Canada

In the United States, Willow TV will present the live telecast of U19 World Cup 2022.

In the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the live streaming of U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will Live telecast the U-19 World Cup 2022 matches.

In MENA Countries

In the middle-east nations, Etisalat and Starzplay will provide the live coverage of U19 World Cup 2022.