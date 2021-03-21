'He is some player!': Ian Bishop praises Indian batsman after impressive outing in England T20Is

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES West Indies' Ian Bishop lauded the Indian batsman for his impressive display during the T20I series against England.

There were a lot of positives for Team India in the T20I series against England -- a major one being the arrival of batsman Suryakumar Yadav. The 30-year-old announced his arrival in international cricket in style, slamming a quickfire half-century on his debut in the fourth T20I.

In the final T20I, Yadav played another important knock (32 off 17 balls) to keep India in the hunt for a big score. The side eventually won the match by 36 runs as India scored 224/2.

West Indies' Ian Bishop took to his official Twitter account to heap praise on Suryakumar Yadav. "SKY is some player!!!!" he wrote.

Indian captain Virat Kohli had also praised Suryakumar Yadav after his half-century in the fourth T20I.

"Special mention to Surya, he batted outstandingly well in his first game. Similar to Ishan. They are quite fearless having played in the IPL. We don't have any T20Is after this so I want the guys to be confident and come out of it very strongly," Kohli had said.

India won the five-match T20I series 3-2 after securing a 36-run victory in the decisive final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, India put on 224/2 in 20 overs with Kohli top-scoring (80*).

Indian bowlers then restricted England to 188/8.

Suryakumar Yadav has also been included in the ODI squad against England. The three-match series begins on February 23, with all games taking place in Pune.