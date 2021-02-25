IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes second-fastest bowler to 400 Test wickets; fourth Indian to reach feat

Image Source : GETTY R Ashwin

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday became the fourth Indian to reach 400 wickets in Test cricket. He also became the second-fastest bowler in the history of the game (after Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan) to reach the feat.

Ashwin took his 400th wicket in his 77th Test, going past the likes of Richard Hadlee (80 Tests), Dale Steyn (80 Tests), Rangana Herath (84 Tests) and fellow countryman Anil Kumble (84 Tests) for the record.

Ashwin dismissed Jofra Archer for his 400th Test wicket, before dismissing Ben Stokes, for the record 11th times, and Ollie Pope.

Legendary former Indian captain Kapil Dev was the first from the country to reach the mark. Since then, former leg-spinner Anil Kumble and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh are the only Indians to have achieved the feat.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies in Delhi, and is currently the fastest bowler to reach 250, 300 and 350 wickets in Test cricket.

Widely regarded as one of the best spinners among the current generation of players, Ashwin has been key to India's successes in the longest format of the game. A bowler who continues to reinvent himself with time, Ashwin has maintained his position as India's frontline bowler in home Tests for many years.

Away, Ashwin remains a crucial part of the side and has continually pitched in with match -- and series-winning performances, most recently in the tour Down Under (12 wickets in three Tests), where he outperformed fellow compatriot Nathan Lyon (9 wickets in four Tests).

The off-spinner has been vital to the Indian Test side with the bat too, scoring 2,626 runs in 107 innings, with five centuries to his name.

In the ongoing series against England, Ashwin produced a marvellous all-round display in the second Test in Chennai -- taking a fifer before slamming the all-important century in the second innings of the game to steer India to a 317-run win.