England vs India Live Score 4th Test Day 2: Follow live updates from London

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs India 4th Test Day 2 on indiatvnews.com. India had another disappointing outing with the bat, as the side was bowled out on 191 in the first innings on Day 1. Indian captain Virat Kohli scored a half-century (50) but was once again troubled with the ball on the fourth/fifth stump, while Shardul Thakur played a counter-attacking 57 off just 36 deliveries to take India to a respectable score. With the ball, India made early breakthrough with Jasprit Bumrah taking two wickets, and Umesh Yadav clinching the important wicket of Joe Root . Here, you can find live ball-by-ball updates from England vs India 4th Test Day 2 on indiatvnews.com.