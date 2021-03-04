IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: England's struggles against Axar Patel continue; spinner strikes first blow

Image Source : BCCI.TV Axar Patel seems to have continued from where he left in the third Test, as he outfoxed English opener Dom Sibley.

Indian spinner Axar Patel seems to have continued from where he left in the previous Test, as he struck the first blow of English innings on his second delivery of the game.

Axar removed Dom Sibley for the first wicket of the match. The English batsman, like most of the side's dismissals in the previous Test, played for the turn but the ball went straight.

The ball eventually travelled through the big gap between bad and pad, castling the stumps.

Watch:

Earlier, England had won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth and final Test of the series. Mohammed Siraj replaced the outgoing pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian team, while Dan Lawrence and Dom Bess made their way into the XI for England.

India are leading the four-match series 2-1 and a draw/win in the final Test would secure India's qualification to the final of the World Test Championship.

New Zealand have already reached the titular clash, which will be played at Lord's between June 18-22.