IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: Virat Kohli clean bowled twice in successive innings for first time in Tests

Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian captain Virat Kohli was dismissed on a duck during the first innings of the second Test against England in Chennai.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was dismissed on a duck during the first innings of the second Test against England in Chennai. Moeen Ali dismissed the Indian skipper with a tossed-up delivery outside off, getting a sharp inward-turn through the pitch to castle Kohli's stumps.

With this mode of dismissal, Kohli is now clean bowled twice in successive innings for the first time in Test cricket.

The Indian captain was clean bowled in the second innings of the previous Test off Ben Stokes' delivery.

You can watch Kohli's dismissal in the second Test here.

For the first time in his career, Kohli was dismissed on a duck by a spinner. This was also Kohli's 11th Test duck.

Earlier, India were 106/3 at Lunch on Day 1 of the second Test, with opener Rohit Sharma remaining unbeaten on 80. Opener Shubman Gill (0) and Cheteshwar Pujara (21) were the other dismissals in the innings.

Kohli had won the toss and opted to bat against England in the second Test.

India made three changes to their playing XI with left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel making his debut while pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested.

In-form Mohammed Siraj returned to the playing XI along with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced Washington Sundar to play his first game in two years.

For England, Moeen Ali came in place of Dom Bess, Stuart Broad replaced James Anderson while injured Jofra Archer made way for Olly Stone. Ben Foakes replaced Jos Buttler as the wicketkeeper.