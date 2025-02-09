Sunday, February 09, 2025
     
  IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Score: India look to strengthen grip on series in Cuttack
India vs England Live Cricket Score: India and England continue their ongoing three-game ODI series by facing off in the second ODI. Both sides will lock horns in the second clash at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9 for the second game.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar New Delhi Published : Feb 09, 2025 12:45 IST, Updated : Feb 09, 2025 12:45 IST
Rohit Sharma- Jos Buttler
Image Source : BCCI Rohit Sharma- Jos Buttler

India vs England Live Updates: With a win secured in the first ODI in Nagpur, the Indian team look more confident as ever as they gear up to take on England in the second ODI. Both tems have assembled at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the second ODI. Interestingly, ace India batter Virat Kohli had missed the first ODI due to a knee problem, however, many have been expecting for the star batter's return in the second ODI as India aim to strengthen their grip on the series, as they have a chance to win the three-game affair today.

