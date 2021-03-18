Live Streaming India vs England 4th T20I: How to Watch IND vs ENG Live Online on Hotstar

Ind vs Eng 4th T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England match Live Telecast online

Hosts India will be looking to keep the contest alive after England won the third match to go 2-1 up in the five-match T20I series in Ahmedabad. Overshadowing India skipper Virat Kohli 's batting masterclass, Jos Buttler smacked 83 off 52 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium as England cruised to the victory with 10 balls to spare.

While Kohli played a captain's knock once again, India's top three comprising Rohit, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan departed early, leaving the Indian camp reeling at 24 for three in the sixth over. Kohli hammered 77 to help India reach 156/6, however, it wasn't enough to challenge the England batting unit, led by Buttler's carnage. India have failed to get good starts and all eyes will be on the top-order, especially opener KL Rahul. The Karnataka batsman has racked up scores of 1, 0 and 0 in the three T20Is and it looks likely that Kishan would be partnering Rohit up top.

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs England 4th T20I 2021 broadcast on TV. India vs England 4th T20I (IND vs ENG Ahmedabad T20I) is available online on Hotstar and will be aired on Star Sports Network.

At what time does India vs England 4th T20I 2021 start?

India vs England 4th T20I 2021 will start at 07:00 PM IST.

When is India vs England 4th T20I 2021?

India vs England 4th T20I 2021 will take place on March 18. (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs England 4th T20I 2021?

You can watch India vs England 4th T20I 2021 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England 4th T20I 2021?

You can watch India vs England 4th T20I 2021 on Star Sports Network.

What are the squads for India vs England 4th T20I 2021?

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

