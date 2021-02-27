IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah released from Test squad due to 'personal reasons'

Image Source : BCCI.TV India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad ahead of the fourth Test, owing to "personal reasons."

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the Test squad ahead of the fourth and final match of the series against England. The BCCI took to its official Twitter account to confirm the development.

"Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons," the BCCI wrote.

The press release further mentioned that there will be no additions to the squad.

Bumrah played the first Test of the series against England and was rested for the second match as part of Team India's workload management for the pacer. He returned to the XI for the third Test.

The pacer has already been rested for the white-ball series coming up after the four-Test series.

In Bumrah's absence, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj are the two other pacers who can be included in the playing XI.

India are currently leading the series 2-1 after the side secured an emphatic 10-wicket victory in the third Test in Ahmedabad. The pink-ball Test at the revamped Narendra Modi Stadium ended within two days, with spinners taking 28 of 30 wickets in the game.

The final match of the series will also be played at the same venue.

With the win against England in the third Test, India kept their chances for qualification in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) alive. The English team, however, is knocked out of the race for the final.

New Zealand have already reached the titular clash of the WTC, which will be played at Lord's in June.

India’s squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav