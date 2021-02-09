IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 5: Virat Kohli equals former captain Ganguly for big feat with fifty in Chennai

Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian captain Virat Kohli equalled former skipper Sourav Ganguly for a big feat as he reached his 24th Test half-century in Chennai.

Indian captain Virat Kohli equaled former skipper Sourav Ganguly, and now remains joint-seventh for most 50+ scores for the team in Test match history. Kohli achieved the feat during the final day of the 1st Test between India and England in Chennai.

Virat Kohli held one end as wickets continued to fall on the other, and eventually reached his half-century in the second session of the day.

This was Kohli's 24th half-century, and 51st fifty-plus score in Test cricket. India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most 50+ scores in Test matches for India (119).

Here's the full list of most 50+ scores for India in Tests:

Sachin Tendulkar - 119 Rahul Dravid - 99 Sunil Gavaskar - 79 VVS Laxman - 73 Virender Sehwag - 54 Dilip Vengsarkar - 53 Sourav Ganguly/Virat Kohli - 51

Earlier, veteran England fast bowler James Anderson on Tuesday wreaked havoc, utilising his reverse swing skills to great effect as India found themselves on the verge of defeat in the first Test.

Anderson removed Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane in his first over of the day, and then dismissed the dangerous Rishabh Pant to put India on backfoot.