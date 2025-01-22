Wednesday, January 22, 2025
     
Live now

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Match Score Live: Heavyweights India-England kickoff five-game extravaganza in Kolkata

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Match Score Live: Suryakumar Yadav's Indian team will lock horns against Jos Buttler-led England side in the first T20I of the five-match series at Eden Gardens Kolkata. The two batting powerhouses are set to catch the fans in awe. Follow for the latest updates on the match.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Jan 22, 2025 17:20 IST, Updated : Jan 22, 2025 17:38 IST
India vs England 1st T20I Live.
India vs England 1st T20I Live.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Match Score Live: India vs England latest match updates, scorecard, playing xi, highlights

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Match Score Live: T20 World champions India are set to host England in a five-match series, starting with the first game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both the teams are in transition, however, India would be more pleased with the way they have been performing with wins over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa. 

Sanju Samson's rejuvenated form and Tilak Varma's brilliance in the shortest format, make India a dangerous batting side now. England have suffered heartbreaks in the recent ICC tournaments and are building their white-ball stocks for the T20 World Cup 2026. Follow for the latest match updates and scorecard.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :IND vs ENG 1st T20I Match Score Latest Updates

  • Jan 22, 2025 5:36 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Mohammed Shami's return!!

    The game can witness Mohammed Shami's return to the Indian colours as he has been picked in the T20I squad to prepare him for the Champions trophy. Shami has not played for India since the 2023 World Cup final and is likely to make a return in the England T20Is now. We will find out if it is as early as the first game.

  • Jan 22, 2025 5:23 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ENG 1st T20I: India host England in five-match series

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England 1st T20I at Eden Gardens. T20 World Champions India will host England for a five-match extravaganza as two batting powerhouses will unleash their strengths on what are expected to be batting-friendly surfaces. The first stop is Kolkata, where both teams will look to make an early impact. Stay tuned as I, Varun Malik, take you across this game. 

