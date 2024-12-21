India vs Bangladesh U19 women's Asia Cup final live telecast: When and where to watch finale on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : ACC India's and Bangladesh's U19 team players.

India women and Bangladesh women will be locking horns in the final of the U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Sunday, December 22. After an intense battle of a week, two teams remain standing in a bid to be crowned the U19 Asian champions in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

India are the only unbeaten team in the ongoing Asia Cup as they had topped the Group A and then the Super Four stage before getting the better of Sri Lanka in the first semifinal. India won three games out of four as one game was washed out.

The Bangladesh women's side has been strong too and tasted defeat to only India in the Super Four stage. They had also topped their Group B with two wins in two games. Bangladesh had made light work of Nepal in the second semifinal.

Ahead of all the action, here are the live-streaming details of the final.

When will the India vs Bangladesh U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 final take place?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 final will be held on the 22nd of December, Sunday.

Where will India vs Bangladesh U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 final take place?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 final will take place at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

When will India vs Bangladesh U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 final start?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 final will start at 7:00 AM (IST). The toss will be at 6:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 final on TV?

Live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 final will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 final online?

Live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 final will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Squads of India and Bangladesh

India Women U19 squad: Niki Prasad (captain), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G (wk), Bhavika Ahire (wk), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S.

Bangladesh Women U19 squad: Sumaiya Akter (captain), Afia Ashima Era, Mst Eva, Fahomida Choya, Habiba Islam Pinky, Juairiya Ferdous, Fariya Akter, Farjana Easmin, Anisa Akter Soba, Sumaiya Akther Suborna, Nishita Akter Nishi, Arvin Tani, Jannatul Maoua, Sadia Akter, Maharun Nesa