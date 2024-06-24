India vs Australia, Super Eight, Weather Forecast: Rain threatens T20 World Cup semifinal decider in St Lucia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma walk towards the dugout.

After a heartbreaking loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, India find themselves in front of Australia yet again in an ICC event and the stakes can't be higher.

The match is a virtual quarterfinal and there is a high chance of inclement weather interrupting the T20 World Cup semifinal decider.

A washout will work wonders in favour of India as it will let them seal a spot in the semifinals while Australia would like to have a result as it will give them the best possible chance of beating India and making it through to the final four.

A washout would leave Australia with just three points and then they would have to rely on Bangladesh and hope that they beat Afghanistan. Australia will still go through (in case their game gets washed out) if the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan fixture also gets washed out as that will limit Afghanistan to just three points and the Aussies have a better net run rate (NRR) compared to the Asian side.

St. Lucia Weather Forecast

There is a thunderstorm alert in the morning on Monday but the weather is expected to clear by 10 AM local time - just half an hour before the start of the India vs Australia clash at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.

There is a 70% chance of an early morning shower in St. Lucia but it is expected to drop down to 43% in the afternoon as per AccuWeather.

India squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia squad

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis