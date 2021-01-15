AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 1: Washington Sundar dismisses Steve Smith for maiden Test wicket

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Washington Sundar removed the dangerous Steve Smith for his first Test wicket on Day 1 of the final Test in Brisbane.

The first wicket in any format is etched in the memory of a bowler, and more so if it is of one of the best in the business. India's Test debutant Washington Sundar removed the dangerous Steve Smith for his first wicket in the longest format of the game.

Sundar took the wicket in the first ball of his first spell in the second session. He tossed up the delivery and Smith instinctively flicked it, failing to realise that Rohit Sharma was placed at short-midwicket.

This was also Rohit's second catch of the day, having taken a blinder to dismiss David Warner in the first over of the day earlier.

Watch:

Earlier, Australia had reached 65/2 at Lunch, losing both their openers cheaply on the opening day of the fourth and final Test against India at The Gabba.

At the end of the first session, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith remained unbeaten at the crease on their respective scores of 19 and 30.

Electing to bat, the hosts didn't get off to a good start as both David Warner and Marcus Harris went back to the dressing room with just 17 runs on the scoreboard.

Warner was the first wicket to fall as he got caught in the slips in the very first over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Siraj. Rohit Sharma took a good, low catch at second slip to send the left-handed batsman back in the Australian dressing room at his individual score of just 1.