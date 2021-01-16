AUS vs IND 4th Test | 'I have no regrets about playing that shot': Rohit Sharma on his dismissal on Day 2

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit had attempted to clear the midwicket region but succumbed to the flighted delivery from Lyon, and eventually miscued the shot.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed after a strong start as he attempted to go for a lofted shot off Nathan Lyon in India's first innings on Day 2 of the Brisbane Test. The Indian opener was criticised heavily for his shot selection, with many former cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar lashing out his "inexcusable" choice of shot.

However, the Indian vice-captain insisted that he had no regrets on attempting an aggressive shot off Lyon.

"I reached where I wanted to reach, just that I did not connect with where I wanted to hit the ball," Rohit said in a virtual press conference, as quoted by ANI.

"I was trying to pierce that long-on and deep square-leg fielder, I just did not connect with the way I would have loved to. I actually liked what I did today, before coming here, we knew it would be a good pitch to bat, of course, there would be bounce and carry to the keeper, but this is what I enjoy."

"Once I was in and I had played a few overs, I realised there was not much swing so I did little adjustment there, after that, it was an unfortunate dismissal, it is something I won't regret. I like to put pressure on the bowler once I am in and that is my role in this team to keep putting pressure on the bowlers. The run-scoring has been slightly difficult for both the teams so someone needs to put their hand up and think about how to put pressure on the bowlers.

"In doing that, there is a chance of making mistakes but you should be ready to accept that. It was a plan so I actually have no regrets about playing that shot, it is something I like to, Nathan Lyon is a smart bowler, he bowled into me so I was not able to get the elevation."

The entire third session was washed out as India ended on 62/2, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane remaining unbeaten overnight. Earlier, Australia were bowled out on 369 as India's rookie pace attack dismissed the remaining five wickets of the host side's innings on a cumulative total of 95.