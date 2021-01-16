'Unbelievable, irresponsible, totally unnecessary': Gavaskar lashes out at Rohit Sharma for shot selection

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at Rohit Sharma for his shot selection during Day 2 of the ongoing Brisbane Test.

Rohit Sharma threw away yet another strong start as he gave his wicket chasing a six over the midwicket region on Day 2 of the ongoing Brisbane Test in Australia. The Indian opener, who was batting on 44, succumbed to the flighted delivery from Nathan Lyon, and failed to suppress the urge to clear the boundary.

As a result, Rohit miscued the shot and handed a catch at midwicket.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was not impressed with the opener and lashed out at him during his commentary stint for Channel 7. Gavaskar said that there is "no excuse" for a senior player like Rohit to attempt a shot like that.

"Why? Why? Why? That's an unbelievable shot. That's an irresponsible shot. There is a fielder there at long on, there is a fielder there at deep square leg," Gavaskar said.

"You've just hit a boundary a couple of deliveries earlier, why would you play that shot? You're a senior player, there's no excuse, absolutely no excuse for this shot.

"An unnecessary wicket, an unnecessary wicket, gifted away. Totally unnecessary."

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was also critical of Rohit Sharma's shot selection. "Considering the experience missing in the team, that shot from an experienced Rohit Sharma was inexcusable," said Manjrekar.

