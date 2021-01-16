Saturday, January 16, 2021
     
'From Wow to How?': Twitter left frustrated as Rohit Sharma throws away strong start again

Rohit Sharma went for a lofted shot off Nathan Lyon but mistimed it, throwing away an impressive start on Day 2 of the final Test in Brisbane.

January 16, 2021
Rohit Sharma went for a lofted shot off Nathan Lyon but mistimed it, throwing away an impressive start on Day 2 of the final Test in Brisbane.

Rohit Sharma has thrown away a dominant start yet again. The Indian opener, who looked set for a big innings on Day 2 of the Brisbane Test, went for a lofted shot off Nathan Lyon, but gave away an easy catch at midwicket.

Sharma, who, along with Pujara, was steering India away from trouble after the early wicket of Shubman Gill (7), had looked strong throughout his innings. The Indian vice-captain had patiently played out the fast bowlers and punished the bad deliveries, but Lyon lured him with flight and Rohit succumbed to the trap.

In the previous match in Sydney, Rohit had a similar wicket too, when Pat Cummins offered a short-pitched delivery to Rohit and the opener failed to resist a pull shot. Unfortunately for him, a fielder was in position at fine leg for the catch.

Earlier, India had bowled out Australia on 369, thanks to impressive performances from debutants Washington Sundar and T Natarajan, who ended up with three wickets each. Shardul Thakur also took three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj took one.

Navdeep Saini, who was taken for scans after complaining of groin pain, remained absent from the field on Day 2.

As Rohit Sharma was dismissed, the Twitterati was left frustrated with his batting. Take a look:

 

