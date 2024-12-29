Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/GETTY/INDIA TV IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 4 live score and updates

IND vs AUS 4th Test Live Score: Another day of pigheadedness awaits India as Australia aim to land killer blow

India vs Australia Live Updates: 194/4 in 70 overs and managing to bat the day out? India will take that anyday, especially after that 10-minute madness at the close of play on the second day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia. Now the real big job starts for India with two full days still left in the game. The deficit is still over a hundred and India would like for Nitish Reddy, the overnight centurion to reduce it to as low as possible even though he has run short of partners. After which it will be up to the bowlers to try and restrict Australia and not them get quick runs, which the hosts would be aiming for to have enough time to bowl India out again. A lot of cricket still to be played at the G and should be a cracker. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs AUS 4th Test from Melbourne-