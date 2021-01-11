Monday, January 11, 2021
     
AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Tim Paine tries to unsettle Ashwin with sledging; embarrassingly drops catch in next over

Tim Paine tried to unsettle Ravichandran Ashwin with words behind the wickets, but dropped Hanuma Vihari's catch merely minutes after the sledging.

New Delhi Published on: January 11, 2021 12:46 IST
Tim Paine has remained significantly vocal from behind the stumps throughout the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and continued to pass on the verbal sledges on the final day of the Sydney Test.

As Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari battled physical pain to steer India to a draw, Paine aimed at unsettling Ashwin with sledging during the 122nd over of the innings. 

While Paine told Ashwin that he can't wait to see him at the Gabba (Brisbane, for 4th Test), Ashwin cheekily replied that he cannot wait to see him in India which would be his "last tour" with Australia.

On two occasions, Ashwin took the guard and backed away as verbal sledging continued from Paine.

However, the Australian captain took a humble pie in the very next over when, on Josh Hazlewood's delivery, he dropped Hanuma Vihari, hence conceding a major chance for the hosts to make a dramatic late comeback in the Test.

This was Paine's third drop of the day, as he had earlier dropped Rishabh Pant twice during the first session of the day.

Team India played with enormous grit and patience, especially after losing Pant in the second session. Vihari battled a pulled hamstring throughout the second and third session of the day as the Sydney Test ended in a draw.

The four-match series remains level at 1-1.

