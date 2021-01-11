AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 5: Rishabh Pant breaks record for most Test runs by Asian wicketkeeper in Australia

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant now holds the record for most runs in Tests among Asian wicketkeepers in Australia.

India's Rishabh Pant now holds the record for most Test runs by an Asian wicketkeeper-batsman on Australian soil. He overtook fellow former Indian keeper Syed Kirmani (471 runs) for the feat.

Pant achieved the record during the final day of the Sydney Test.

The 23-year-old cricketer took the aggressive route as India are chasing a 407-run target to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar trophy. At Lunch, Pant remained unbeaten on 73 as India needed another 201 runs to win.

Enroute his innings, the wicketkeeper-batsman also became the first visiting player in Australia to register scores above 25 in his first ten Test innings.

Among all visiting keepers, Rishabh Pant is the third-highest scorer on Australian soil. He only trails England's Alan Knott (643 runs) and West Indies' Jeff Dujon (587 runs).

Here are the top-five highest Test run-scorers among wicketkeepers from Asia on Australian soil:

Rishabh Pant (India) - 488* runs Syed Kirmani (India) - 471 runs MS Dhoni (India) - 311 runs Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan) - 232 runs Romesh Kaluwitharana (Sri Lanka) - 211 runs

The four-match series between India and Australia is currently level at 1-1.