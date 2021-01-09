Saturday, January 09, 2021
     
  5. AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant taken for scans after being hit on left elbow

New Delhi Updated on: January 09, 2021 10:16 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been taken for scans after beig hit on the left-elbow during batting in the first innings.

Rishabh Pant has been taken for scans after he was hit on the left elbow during batting in the second session of Day 3, during the third Test against Australia in Sydney. In his absence, Wriddhiman Saha is keeping the wickets in the second innings.

BCCI confirmed the development on its official Twitter profile. "Rishabh Pant was hit on the left elbow while batting in the second session on Saturday. He has been taken for scans," wrote BCCI.

Here's how Pant was hit:

India were bowled out for 244 in their first innings to concede a 94-run lead to Australia on the third day of the third Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Pat Cummins was the wrecker-in-chief taking four for 29.

India had lost just two wickets in the first session and managed to score 84 runs in that pre-lunch period as Cheteshwar Pujara (50) and Rishabh Pant (36) looked to resurrect the innings following the early loss of skipper Ajinkya Rahane (22) and Hanuma Vihari (4).

However, post-lunch, they succumbed to the new ball as the Aussie pace duo Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins kept an immaculate line and length. India lost four wickets for 15 runs to lose track.

