AUS vs IND 3rd ODI Live: Twitter erupts as T Natarajan cleans up Marnus Labsuchagne for maiden wicket

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKETCOMAU T Natarajan took the first wicket of his ODI career in his third over, as he bowled out Marnus Labuschagne.

T Natarajan had a brilliant start to his ODI career as he took his first international wicket in his third over, dismissing Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. He bowled out the Australian opener as he intended to pull the length delivery, but got a thick inside-edge off to stumps.

Natarajan also ended India's six-match long wicketless streak in the first powerplay in ODIs.

The 29-year-old pacer made his debut for the Indian team earlier today as he was included in the side in the place of Navdeep Saini.

fondly named the 'Yorker Machine' due to his exploits with the stock delivery during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, Natarajan took 16 wickets in as many matches for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He was selected as a net bowler in the initial announcement for the tour to Australia, but was later included in the T20I squad. A day before the beginning of the ODI series, Natarajan was also added as cover for Navdeep Saini in the fifty-over side.

As Natarajan took his first wicket of his international career, here's how Twitter reacted:

