IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score: India to bat first after winning the toss, make 3 changes for pink-ball clash

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, back at the helm, had no hesitation in opting to bat first after winning the toss in the second Test match in Adelaide. Rohit reckoned that the pitch was a bit dry and had a good grass covering and that it will get better to bat on as the game progressed. Australian captain Pat Cummins also wanted to bat first but mentioned that the pink ball does bring a different dimension to the picture and hoped for some nip in the air early.