Friday, December 06, 2024
     
  IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score: India to bat first after winning the toss, make 3 changes for pink-ball clash
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score: India are up against a wounded Australia in the second Test, which doesn't happen often, especially in their own backyard. India will have some reinforcements in their playing XI while Australia too have a forced change and the hosts aim to level the series.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 06, 2024 8:54 IST, Updated : Dec 06, 2024 9:19 IST
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

India vs Australia Live Updates: A 46 all-out has happened after it, that too at home so the 36 all-out doesn't feel all that bad now. However, the fact that it is the sole memory which comes to everyone with regards to India and a pink-ball Test, tells you how deep that wound still is and only a win at the Adelaide Oval will now heal it, somewhat. Surprisingly, India come into the contest with confidence while it is Australia, who have questions all over them post the Perth defeat. The opening Test, which seems like aeons ago, was an example of what India can do when they have backs against the wall. It is the other way around this time with Australia under pressure but with skipper Rohit Sharma and No 3 Shubman Gill returning to the fold for India, the visitors will be upbeat and hopeful of taking a 2-0 lead. Australia will be without their key pacer Josh Hazlewood but Scott Boland is not a bad replacement to come in. Pink-ball, twilight and reputations at stake - should be a cracker! Follow all the live updates from the second Ind vs Aus Test from Adelaide-

Live Match Scorecard

  • Dec 06, 2024 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India will hope for another good start on this wicket from Rahul and Jaiswal

  • Dec 06, 2024 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    IND vs AUS 2nd Test pitch report

    The grass has been cut off a bit, still the green cover is visible, especially to the sides of the pitch. The grass cover and humidity in Adelaide will assist the seamers, however, Matthew Hayden and even the captains mentioned that it will get better to bat as the game progressed with the final session under twilight likely to assist the seamers. Should be a great cricket wicket!!

  • Dec 06, 2024 9:13 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia pick Boland for pink ball clash

    Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

  • Dec 06, 2024 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India make three changes

    Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • Dec 06, 2024 9:12 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India win toss, opt to bat

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, back at the helm, had no hesitation in opting to bat first after winning the toss in the second Test match in Adelaide. Rohit reckoned that the pitch was a bit dry and had a good grass covering and that it will get better to bat on as the game progressed. Australian captain Pat Cummins also wanted to bat first but mentioned that the pink ball does bring a different dimension to the picture and hoped for some nip in the air early.

  • Dec 06, 2024 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India likely to make three changes

    Rohit and Gill will be the obvious ones but the inclusion of an R Ashwin or an Akash Deep can't be ruled out. Ashwin was seen in a 40-odd minute session with coach Gautam Gambhir on the eve of the Test match and Akash looked the best in the Prime Minister's XI clash. Hence, it will be interesting to see which way India go.

  • Dec 06, 2024 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A lot has happened since India won in Perth

    Well, 10 days have passed for starters, which felt like an eternity. India have their first-choice stars, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill returning and Australia have lost the India tormentor from the Adelaide win the last time around, Josh Hazlewood.

  • Dec 06, 2024 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between India and Australia

    Perth feels like it happened eons ago. A 10-day gap in the middle of the series is unheard of but it is what it is. Also since it's a pink-ball Test, India needed to get their bearings after what happened four years ago at this very venue. Welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between India and Australia from the Adelaide Oval -

