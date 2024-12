IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score: India to bat first after winning the toss, make 3 changes for pink-ball clash

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/GETTY IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score and Updates

IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: India to bat first after winning the toss, make 3 changes for pink-ball clash

A 46 all-out has happened after it, that too at home so the 36 all-out doesn't feel all that bad now. However, the fact that it is the sole memory which comes to everyone with regards to India and a pink-ball Test, tells you how deep that wound still is and only a win at the Adelaide Oval will now heal it, somewhat. Surprisingly, India come into the contest with confidence while it is Australia, who have questions all over them post the Perth defeat. The opening Test, which seems like aeons ago, was an example of what India can do when they have backs against the wall. It is the other way around this time with Australia under pressure but with skipper Rohit Sharma and No 3 Shubman Gill returning to the fold for India, the visitors will be upbeat and hopeful of taking a 2-0 lead. Australia will be without their key pacer Josh Hazlewood but Scott Boland is not a bad replacement to come in. Pink-ball, twilight and reputations at stake - should be a cracker! Follow all the live updates from the second Ind vs Aus Test from Adelaide-