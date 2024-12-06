IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score: India to bat first after winning the toss, make 3 changes for pink-ball clash

The grass has been cut off a bit, still the green cover is visible, especially to the sides of the pitch. The grass cover and humidity in Adelaide will assist the seamers, however, Matthew Hayden and even the captains mentioned that it will get better to bat as the game progressed with the final session under twilight likely to assist the seamers. Should be a great cricket wicket!!
Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, back at the helm, had no hesitation in opting to bat first after winning the toss in the second Test match in Adelaide. Rohit reckoned that the pitch was a bit dry and had a good grass covering and that it will get better to bat on as the game progressed. Australian captain Pat Cummins also wanted to bat first but mentioned that the pink ball does bring a different dimension to the picture and hoped for some nip in the air early.
Rohit and Gill will be the obvious ones but the inclusion of an R Ashwin or an Akash Deep can't be ruled out. Ashwin was seen in a 40-odd minute session with coach Gautam Gambhir on the eve of the Test match and Akash looked the best in the Prime Minister's XI clash. Hence, it will be interesting to see which way India go.
Well, 10 days have passed for starters, which felt like an eternity. India have their first-choice stars, skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill returning and Australia have lost the India tormentor from the Adelaide win the last time around, Josh Hazlewood.
Perth feels like it happened eons ago. A 10-day gap in the middle of the series is unheard of but it is what it is. Also since it's a pink-ball Test, India needed to get their bearings after what happened four years ago at this very venue. Welcome to our live coverage of the second Test between India and Australia from the Adelaide Oval -
