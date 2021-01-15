Watch: Rohit Sharma takes stunning catch at slips to dismiss David Warner in first over

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India gained the breakthrough in the very first over of the innings, as Mohammed Siraj removed David Warner, courtesy of a terrific catch at slips from Rohit Sharma.

India made an electrifying start to the fourth and final Test at Brisbane, as Mohammed Siraj dismissed David Warner in the very first over of the innings. Rohit Sharma took a terrific low-diving catch at slips to send the Aussie batsman back to pavilion.

Earlier, Australia had won the toss and opted to bat at the Gabba.

Siraj kept the ball fuller and outside off, and Warner, anticipating the inward movement, kept the bat close to his body. However, the ball went straight and deflected off a thick-edge towards the slips where Rohit made a brilliant effort.

Mohammed Siraj gets David Warner early again 💥



Beautiful delivery. Great catch. Dream start for India! #AUSvIND

Earlier, India handed debuts to two players for the Gabba Test - T Natarajan and Washington Sundar. Natarajan became the 300th Test player to represent India; Sundar 301st.

Apart from Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari who were already ruled out of the Gabba Test, India are also missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Raichandran Ashwin, who are also sitting out due to injuries.

The four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy is currently level at 1-1.