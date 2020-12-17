Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st Test: How to Watch IND vs AUS Day/Night Test Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st Test: How to Watch IND vs AUS Day/Night Test Online on SonyLIV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 broadcast on TV. The India vs Australia 1st Test (IND vs AUS Day/Night Test) is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, hotstar live cricket match today online, sony six live, sony six live cricket, star sports live, star sports cricket live, india cricket match live, india australia live cricket match, india vs australia pink ball test, india vs australia day/night test, ind vs aus pink ball test, india vs australia adelaide test, india australia live match, india australia live cricket, india vs australia live cricket match, india vs australia llive streaming, ind vs aus live streaming cricket, live cricket streaming hd, Live cricket Score, Live Cricket Match Streaming, jio tv live cricket, live cricket streaming, sports live tv, live cricket online.

The Indian cricket team returns to action in the longest format of the game for the first time since March 2020, as Virat Kohli's men take on Australia in the 1st Test in Adelaide. The Day/Night Test, which will be India's first on overseas soil, will see two of the best Test sides taking on each other as India will aim to defend the Border-Gavaskar trophy. On their previous tour Down Under, Kohli's side scripted history to become the first Asian side to beat Australia in a Test series. However, with the arrival of the likes of Steve Smith and David Warner to the Aussie lineup since, the task will become difficult for India -- especially given the fact that Kohli will leave the series after the first Test to attend the birth of his first child. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch India vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming Cricket online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st Test: India win toss, opt to bat against Australia in Adelaide

At what time does the India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 begin?

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 will start at 9:30 AM.

When is the India vs Australia 1st Test 2020?

India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 will take place on December 17. (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia 1st Test 2020?

You can watch India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 1st Test 2020?

You can watch India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the XIs for India vs Australia 1st Test 2020?

India (XI): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (XI): Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India vs Australia 1st Test Live Streaming Cricket, LIVE IND vs AUS 2020 Scorecard, India vs Australia Score Match Today And Online Updates, Check Live Cricket Score and Updates IND vs AUS 2020