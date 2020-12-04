Hardik Pandya enjoys 'sunny Canberra' outing with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Hardik Pandya took to his official social media profile to share a picture with the Indian cricketers including captain Virat Kohli.

India's star cricketer Hardik Pandya on Friday took to his official social media account to share a picture with Indian captain Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita Sood.

The group could be seen enjoying a 'sunny' outing in the Australian capital city of Canberra.

Taking to Instagram, Pandya wrote, "Out and about beautiful sunny Canberra."

Hardik Pandya has been one of the big positives for the Indian team in the recently-concluded ODI series against Australia. The cricketer, who was included as a batsman in the squad, registered scores of 90 and 92* in two games, and ended as India's top-scorer in the series.

Pandya also bowled after a gap of more than a year during the second ODI of the series, as he bowled four overs and took a wicket of Steve Smith. However, he revealed that he wouldn't be bowling regularly for now, as he felt soreness in his back after the four-over spell.

Kohli, meanwhile, broke Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest to 12,000 runs in ODIs during the third and final match of the series. He will also be eyeing multiple records in the upcoming T20I series against Australia.

The first T20I of the three-match series takes place later today in Canberra.