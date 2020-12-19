AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 3 Live: Mayank Agarwal becomes fastest Indian opener to 1,000 Test runs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mayank Agarwal reached his 1000th run in Test cricket in his 19th innings, which is the fastest by an Indian opener in the longest format.

Mayank Agarwal on Saturday scored his 1000th run in Test cricket and became the fastest Indian opener to reach the mark. He reach the figure in 19 innings, and also became the third-fastest overall among Indians to cross the four-figure mark in Test cricket.

He is the 67th Indian to reach the figure.

Vinod Kambli remains the fastest Indian cricketer to score 1000 Test runs, reaching the figure in merely 14 innings. Cheteshwar Pujara, who is a mainstay in the current Indian Test team, reached the four-figure mark in 18 innngs.

The Karnataka batsman went past the likes of Sunil Gavaskar (21 innings), Sanjay Manjrekar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly (23 innings). Among openers, while Gavaskar is now second, Virender Sehwag is the third fastest Indian (24 innings).

Herbert Sutcliffe of Australia and West Indies' Everton Weekes remain the fastest cricketers in history to reach the 1000-run mark, both taking only 12 innings. While Australia's batting legend Don Bradman took 13 innings, both, Kambli and Neil Harvey of Australia took 14 innings.

Earlier, India began Day 3 on 9/1, but lost two quick wickets in Jasprit Bumrah (2) and Cheteshwar Pujara (0). India took a 53-run lead against Australia after first innings, as the Indian bowling lineup ran through the Aussie batting order on the second day of the match.

After scoring 244, India restricted Australia on 191.