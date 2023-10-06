India vs Afghanistan live streaming: When and where to watch Asian Games final match live on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India men's cricket team at Asian Games on Oct 6

India cricket team will clash against Afghanistan in the men's T20I cricket final of the Asian Games 2023 on Saturday, October 7. India and Afghanistan secured comfortable wins in their respective semifinal games on Friday and will target a maiden medal in cricket at Asiad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side produced another dominating performance to beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first semifinal. Spinner Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar shone while bowling first and bowled out Bangladesh on just 96 runs and then Tilak Verma scored a quick fifty to guide India to a nine-wicket win in just 9.2 overs.

Afghanistan stunned rivals Pakistan in the second semifinal game to confirm a first-ever Silver or Gold medal in Asiad 2022 for the country. Fareed Ahmad and Qais Ahmad bowled exceptionally to bowl out Pakistan on 115 runs and then the batters managed to chase the target with no difficulty for a four-wicket win. Afghanistan have lost all of their four T20I matches against India and will find is extremely difficult to beat them in the final on Saturday.

When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2023 men's T20I final on TV and OTT?

The Asian Games 2023 men's T20I final between India and Afghanistan will kick off at 11:30 AM IST at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field. The India-Afghanistan will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 3 HD channels. The live streaming of the final match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

India vs Afghanistan squads:

India squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep

Afghanistan squad: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Noor Ali Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Afsar Zazai, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Nijat Masood, Zubaid Akbari, Wafiullah Tarakhil

